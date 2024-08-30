Man wanted in kidnapping, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in Queens Village

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who allegedly kidnapped a 9-year-old girl from a grocery store in Queens.

The girl was with her grandmother in the Key Foods store in Queens Village just after 7:20 p.m. Thursday when a man walked up to her and led her out of the store.

He took her to his vehicle and drove her to an unknown location, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Her grandmother reported her missing, sparking a frantic search for the girl.

The suspect then drove the girl back to the store, where he dropped her off.

The man took off in his vehicle, described as a four-door brown Honda Civic.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

Police released a photo of the man, who had a heavy build and was last seen wearing a blue MTA hat, clear glasses, pink shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

