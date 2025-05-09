24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
55-year-old woman, believed to be innocent bystander, grazed by bullet on Upper West Side

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, May 9, 2025 2:41AM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman, believed to be an innocent bystander, was grazed by gunfire on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday.

Officers responded to W. 108th St. and Central Park West around 8:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 55-year-old woman with a graze wound to the hip.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where she's expected to recover.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


