Marcus Stroman (knee) to rejoin Yankees after long layoff

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman will be activated by the New York Yankees to start Sunday after missing 2 months with left knee inflammation.

Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after the Yankees' beat the Athletics 3-0 in a series openerFriday night.

Stroman threw a side session earlier Friday.

"We wanted to see him today, make sure he's in a good spot, good with his pen and everything," Boone said. "So just checking the boxes."

Stroman has not pitched for the Yankees since allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the San Francisco Giants on April 11, when he threw 46 pitches in a steady rain. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the next day with what Boone hoped at the time would be a short-term absence.

On May 9, Stroman experienced discomfort in his knee after throwing a batting practice session in Tampa, Florida. He did not begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment until June 11.

In three rehab appearances with Double-A Somerset, Stroman was 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA. He made his final rehab start Wednesday and allowed 5 runs, 10 hits and 2 walks over 3 innings against the Detroit Tigers' Erie Seawolves of the Eastern League.

The Yankees placed No. 5 starter Ryan Yarbrough on the injured list Sunday with a strained right oblique and started Allan Winans on Monday in Cincinnati.

Stroman turned 34 on May 1 and is in the second season of a two-year contract guaranteeing $37 million. The right-hander's deal includes a $16 million conditional player option for 2026 that could be exercised if he pitches in at least 140 innings this year.

Last season, Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts and one relief appearance over 154 innings, his most since 2021 with the Mets. Stroman struggled in the second half and did not pitch in the postseason, when the Yankees made their first World Series appearance since 2009.