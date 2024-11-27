'Beatles '64' streaming on Disney+ this week

CHICAGO -- Sixty years ago, The Beatles landed in America.

They not only sparked the British Invasion, but a revolution of music, youth and culture.

Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese produced "Beatles '64" about the landmark event. It streams on Disney+ this week.

Those involved with the film spoke to how their impact pervades to the modern day.

"Somehow, The Beatles music is imbued with great joy. And in it, it gets inside. It gets inside me, and it does something very special," director David Tedeschi said.

Producer Margaret Bodde said they found fan footage for the film.

"For a band like The Beatles, there is a very tight network of people who collect Beatles material. You know, they have incredible knowledge about The Beatles. They have incredible passion," Bodde said.

"There are a billion songs on Earth, man. To take one of my songs and record it, I can't beat that as a songwriter," singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson said. "The first white artists ever of their magnitude that I'd heard in my life say, 'yeah, we grew up listening to Black music."

Bodde said Scorsese wants people to treasure the filmed moments from history, "particularly when it's transcended musical performances."

"It had an innocence and a drive for creativity that knew no bounds; nothing was holding them in in any way," Scorsese said.

Executive producers include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison.

"Beatles '64" streams on Disney+ starting Friday.