'Ironheart' stars talk power, magic, mystery at the show's Hollywood premiere 

Star Dominique Thorne says her character has to get to the truth of who she is and who this hero, "Ironheart" will be.

HOLLYWOOD -- The cast of Marvel Television's "Ironheart" suited up for a big red carpet premiere in Hollywood, and they had a lot to say about what makes this series stand out.

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams, the genius inventor first introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and now stepping fully into the spotlight. She's balancing brilliance, grief, and growing power all while navigating new threats and unlikely alliances.

"There really is a whole chapter, a whole corner of the (Marvel Cinematic Universe) that we haven't explored that we're finally getting to kind of dive into here and so I'm just excited for folks to lean in and go on that ride," she told On The Red Carpet.

"I think we understood when we met Riri in 'Wakanda Forever' that she wasn't interested in this hero situation. She wanted to build her things and do, make, contribute great things out into the world, but in terms of her being wrapped up in it, I don't think she was ready for that. And so now she's being tested and really required, demanded almost. To do this internal journey and be honest about the truth of who she is and who this hero, Ironheart, will be."

Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins (aka 'The Hood'), a complex new character who blends street-level grit with supernatural mystique. Does he use his magical powers for good? Not really! But Ramos said that's what made the role so intriguing.

"I love to get into playing a villain because again like we all have these little villainous things inside of us we have these things that, you know like, anybody would be lying if they if they said they never had a bad thought or they never wanted to do something that was not good you know," Ramos said. "And then we justify why we want to do those things and I think Parker he just does it out loud he says it out out loud and and, you know, I thought that that was fun to play with."

"Ironheart" is executive produced by Ryan Coogler. The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Cree Summer, LaRoyce Hawkins, Shakira Barrera, Shea Couleé, Sonia Denis and Zoe Terakes and Manny Montana, who told On The Red Carpet the battle between good and evil is an intriguing one for many characters.

"It's an interesting thing because everybody says the good that they would do with power. But until you get it, you start seeing what people do with it. Relationships change, groups change, and you're gonna see that in this show. You're going to love characters at times, you're going to hate them at times. You're going be in the middle with them. And I feel like that's what makes for an amazing and great show," Montana said.

The first three episodes of Marvel Television's "Ironheart" premiere June 24 at 9pm EST/ 6pm PST on Disney+.

