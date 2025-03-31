Customer's dresses were spared in bridal shop fire on Long Island

Brides can breathe a sigh of relief after a bridal shop owner says all dresses were spared in a fire over the weekend.

Brides can breathe a sigh of relief after a bridal shop owner says all dresses were spared in a fire over the weekend.

Brides can breathe a sigh of relief after a bridal shop owner says all dresses were spared in a fire over the weekend.

Brides can breathe a sigh of relief after a bridal shop owner says all dresses were spared in a fire over the weekend.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A fire at a bridal shop in Massapequa somehow spared all of the dresses belonging to customers over the weekend.

A fire at a wedding dress shop, Bridal Reflections, on Sunday started in the basement storage area where approximately 100 to 200 dresses were being stored.

The shop posted on social media that all of the customers' dresses were fine.

The fire also spread to neighboring businesses.

The owner said the fire was an electrical fire and it will be some time before the shop can reopen.

No injuries were reported.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.