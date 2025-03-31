Customer's dresses were spared in bridal shop fire on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A fire at a bridal shop in Massapequa somehow spared all of the dresses belonging to customers over the weekend.
A fire at a wedding dress shop, Bridal Reflections, on Sunday started in the basement storage area where approximately 100 to 200 dresses were being stored.
The shop posted on social media that all of the customers' dresses were fine.
The fire also spread to neighboring businesses.
The owner said the fire was an electrical fire and it will be some time before the shop can reopen.
No injuries were reported.
