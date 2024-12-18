7-foot-tall '2025' numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- 2025 has arrived in Times Square... sort of.

The giant, seven-foot-tall "2025" touched down on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets on Wednesday morning.

As if Times Square isn't already bright enough, the four numerals are made up of 620 energy-efficient LED bulbs.

You can visit the numerals on the plaza from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Monday, December 23 to 11 a.m. Friday. Then, the numerals will eventually be placed atop One Times Square.

It's the last piece of the massive "2025" sign that will be glowing at midnight on December 31.

You can watch the numerals shine in all their glory on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" airing live Tuesday, December 31st, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

