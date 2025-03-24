Massive smoke-filled fire tears through home in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a house in Queens.

Flames started on the top floor of the home on 10-53 Dickens Street in Far Rockaway. Heavy smoke filled the air in the neighborhood.

It took almost 90 minutes for firefighters to get flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

