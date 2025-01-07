Matt Damon joins effort launched by Kristen Bell, Tommy Marcus to help pay people's medical bills

LOS ANGELES -- Matt Damon is joining the effort to help people pay their medical bills. The actor and his wife Luciana are matching donations up to $100,000.

This comes after Kristen Bell and internet celebrity Tommy Marcus said they were helping to raise money for families with high health care expenses.

On Marcus' Instagram, one health related GoFundMe is being posted every day to help get people to donate. The fundraisers are for $100,000 each.

Once they reach the halfway goal, Bell and now Damon are donating the rest of what's needed.