Matt Gaetz says he's not returning to Congress after dropping bid to be attorney general

WASHINGTON -- Matt Gaetz said Friday he will not return to Congress after withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general.

In an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on "America's Voice," Gaetz said he is "still going to be in the fight but it's going to be from a new perch."

"I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," he said. "There are a number of fantastic Floridians who've stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I'm actually excited to see northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation."

Questions swirled about Gaetz's future after he dropped his confirmation bid on Thursday amid sexual misconduct allegations. While he'd resigned from the 118th Congress just hours after being tapped by Trump to serve in the administration, he won reelection to serve in the 119th Congress beginning in January.

