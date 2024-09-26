Group of supports stand with Mayor Adams at Gracie Mansion as protesters call him to resign

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A contingency of unwavering support for Mayor Eric Adams outside his home clashed with protesters criticizing him following Thursday's historic indictment.

On one hand, Mayor Adams was surrounded by supporters as faith and community leaders arrived at Gracie Mansion in the morning to rally around him. But a small, vocal group of detractors who shouted, "abuse of power" and "resign" as the mayor and others spoke, proved to be a struggle.

Legendary civil rights trailblazer and New York State NAACP President Hazel Dukes was as feisty as she's known to be, addressing constant interruptions during her comments at the mayor's press conference.

"I'm 90. Would you be quiet? Would you shut up? I'm 92 years of age," she said to protesters.

The protests were led by long-standing critic of Mayor Adams, Hawk Newsome of Black Lives Matter New York.

"You look at this mayor and how he's attacked protestors. You look at how he's attacked anyone who stood up against him. He's all about law and order until they're at his front door," Newsome said.



His sister Chivona Newsome said, "if he loved this city, if he had any honor, he would resign."

But supporters of Adams say that's not happening.

"I've known him over 40 years, I believe that everybody, anybody, should have their day in court," Dukes said. "Let his lawyer defend him as the prosecutor prosecutes their case."



