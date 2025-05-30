Mayor Adams announces new partnership to make Central Park safer, cleaner and more vibrant

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just as millions of New Yorkers gear up for the height of the summer season, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday, a new partnership to make Central Park safer and even more enjoyable.

It's called the "Central Park Conservancy Partnership" and it provides an intensive government response to complaints.

The coalition includes more than 20 city agencies and community partners.

The goal of the partnership is to make Central Park safer, cleaner and more vibrant for both New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy.

"We know that some of the issues that have been plaguing the location is everything from illegal vending to overflowing trash, excessive noise, substance use, and more have persisted for far too long. And the conservancy have been doing their job, and we want to make sure that we're doing our job," Mayor Adams said.

The Central Park Conservancy's new Ranger Corps are part of the partnership.

They are deployed seven days a week to address visitor concerns and quality-of-life issues to protect the park and serve as a point of contact for the public.

City officials say the increased coordination has led to over 680 summonses issued by the Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP), including 289 for pedicab violations and 294 for unauthorized vending for the first and second offenses.

Officials say other summonses include unlawful urination, unreasonable noise, and parking violations.

The NYPD's Central Park Precinct officers have issued 460 summonses year to date, including 194 for pedicab violations and 38 for illegal vending.

The city says crime in the Central Park Precinct is down 50% year to date, driven by a 90% reduction in robberies and a nearly 29% reduction in grand larcenies.

