Mayor Adams announces program aimed at addressing quality-of-life concerns in New York City

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday, the expansion of a program aimed at curbing violent crime and improving quality of life.

The enforcement started with the police and sheriff's departments shutting down an open-air illegal cannabis operation set up on Sherman Avenue.

The crackdown comes as the city is expanding its "Every Block Counts" program. The goal is to not only increase police presence, but also to address quality-of-life complaints. The neighborhoods are identified by crime data, followed by a site inspection.

"The lights are broken, the cross walks are in disarray, there's graffiti all over that that block, abandoned vehicles, quality-of-life calls. We take all of that data and then we put into our list, and then we sit down with the block CEO of that block," said Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry.

Latroy Neazer is the block CEO in Inwood, a community volunteer who will act as a liaison with various city agencies.

"For sure I know, with my ambition and what I want to see from my community because I live in the community, I want to see the community do better, so I'm going to make the initiative to get out and make it work," Neazer said.

The initiative started as a pilot program last year, focusing on 10 blocks in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The city says major crime in those locations is down 22%, with a 33% drop in shootings, and the mayor says he's well aware of some residents' concern that the problems will just shift to nearby locations.

"When you have someone whose dealing with... either severe mental health illness or homelessness, they will go to another location where I can meet them there, offer them the services, and that's how you build trust," Adams said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.