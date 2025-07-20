Mayor Eric Adams announces public safety communications collaboration with Citizen app

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The Adams administration is embracing Citizen, a safety-focused crime and emergency surveillance social media app that provides users with real-time notifications about nearby incidents by monitoring emergency services communications and allowing users to broadcast live video and engage in commentary.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams plans to expand public safety communications by promoting a verified city-run account on Citizen named NYC Public Safety.

In a statement, Adams said the NYC Public Safety account will compile public safety alerts and notifications from across public safety agencies to share updates and incident information directly with Citizen users. The city government plans to send targeted notifications to users across the boroughs based on their location.

Designated agencies, including the NYPD, FDNY, and New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), will also be able to access a dashboard that allows authorized personnel to view and download user-submitted videos.

"A huge part of building a safer city is ensuring New Yorkers have the information they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," said Mayor Adams. "This new official account is yet another way we're working to meet New Yorkers where they are by providing real time alerts to keep every New Yorker safe and informed."

New York City's government already has a presence in multiple languages across various social media channels, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and the city's own NotifyNYC channel, among others.

"Whether it's an alert about a major incident, a crime pattern, or a safety tip that could help someone avoid being scammed, we're putting that information right into New Yorkers' hands," said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry.