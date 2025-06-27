Mayor Eric Adams expected to announce budget deal with City Council

Deal is expected to include funding for childcare, legal services for immigrants and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a budget deal with City Council on Friday.

According to sources, the agreement calls for a new pilot program for child care for 2-year-olds, providing $10 million for hundreds of low-income families, and over $200 million for child care vouchers.

The deal will also allocate nearly $42 million in legal help for immigrants facing deportation, as well as an office of pro bono legal services for migrants and asylum seekers.

The agreement will help create a division of sustainable delivery, devoting $6.1 million for 60 positions focused on e-bike regulation and enforcement.

In addition, the deal will provide $2 million to expand seven-day service to 10 additional library branches citywide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

