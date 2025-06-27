24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Mayor Eric Adams expected to announce budget deal with City Council

Deal is expected to include funding for childcare, legal services for immigrants and more

Friday, June 27, 2025 8:53PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a budget deal with City Council on Friday.

According to sources, the agreement calls for a new pilot program for child care for 2-year-olds, providing $10 million for hundreds of low-income families, and over $200 million for child care vouchers.

The deal will also allocate nearly $42 million in legal help for immigrants facing deportation, as well as an office of pro bono legal services for migrants and asylum seekers.

The agreement will help create a division of sustainable delivery, devoting $6.1 million for 60 positions focused on e-bike regulation and enforcement.

In addition, the deal will provide $2 million to expand seven-day service to 10 additional library branches citywide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

