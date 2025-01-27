Mayor Adams to have limited schedule this week because he 'hasn't been feeling his best'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will have a limited schedule this week, because he 'hasn't been feeling his best,' according to the Mayor's Office.

A statement from the Mayor's Office read,

"Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn't been feeling his best. As a result, this week, the mayor will have a number of doctors' appointments and undergo routine medical tests. While Mayor Adams will continue to communicate constantly with staff and ensure city business continues undeterred, during this time, the mayor will have a limited public schedule.

"New Yorkers can rest assured that their local government will continue to deliver for them every day as our committed workforce at City Hall, and more than 300,000 employees at dozens of city agencies, continue to show up on the most important issues.

"Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day."

