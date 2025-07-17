Eric Adams picks up police endorsement, Zohran Mamdani looks to gain support in mayoral race in DC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several police and law enforcement unions are expected to endorse Mayor Eric Adams in the New York City mayoral race.

There is high profile labor support behind the mayor as he launched his reelection bid for City Hall as an independent candidate.

There will be several organizations representing uniformed officers at the event Thursday, however the NYPD's largest union, the Police Benevolent Association will not be in attendance, as their endorsement process is still ongoing.

Meantime, Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been hitting the pavement. He told Eyewitness News he admits he made some mistakes that cost him the Democratic nomination.

He feels that his campaign played it overly safe, falling short to Zohran Mamdani in the primary.

He's hoping for a Cinderella story ending in the general election saying he believes his appeal will fade under scrutiny and that he offers something better to constituents.

"I don't believe New Yorkers believe in a socialist form of government, or that it will work. I believe they'll want an alternative, and I believe I offered that alternative," Cuomo said.

The mayoral race frontrunner Mamdani has been meeting with business and tech leaders.

He's picked up traditional endorsements already and was in our nation's capitol Wednesday trying to garner more support.

He met with local representatives at a breakfast hosted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow members of Congress.

"What are some of the things you've been telling Democrats you've been meeting today?" a journalist asked.

"Just the way we want to unite the party," Mamdani said. "It went very well."

For each of these candidates, they believe they are able to win in November in the general election.

While Mamdani is highly popular, Adams' campaign reported raising $1.5 million in fundraising following Mamdani's primary win.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul weighed in on the race Wednesday morning. Speaking on MSNBC, the Democrat said she can work with whoever wins, but is aligned with Mamdani on affordability.

Hochul said she has spoken directly with Mamdani about her concerns, specifically working to reassure the city's Jewish community that if elected, he would be a mayor for everyone.

"I said you have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community, many of your words have been hurtful and hateful to people and their interpretation of it, so job number one is to straighten that relationship out if you can," Hochul said.

Hochul has not endorsed a candidate.

