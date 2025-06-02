West Harlem neighborhood becomes 1st in US to have trash fully containerized

WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One-hundred percent of trash in Manhattan Community Board 9 in West Harlem is now fully covered by containerization requirements.

It's a first for North America and it's happening right here in our community.

On Sunday, the Department of Sanitation completed the installation of about 1,100 on-street containers for trash.

Bins are not shared by the entire block. Instead, the bins are assigned to individual buildings.

The so-called "Empire Bins" will service more than 29,000 households.

The goal is clean sidewalks, clear corners and fewer rats.

Since residential container requirements first went into effect six months ago, the number of rat sightings reported to 3-1-1 has dropped - compared to the same time a year ago.

"When we said four years ago that we were going to have cleaner streets and fewer vermin, the cynics rolled their eyes and said, 'New York City is too big, government moves too slow, and no one will ever beat the rats.' But we refused to take no for an answer, and our Empire Bins are striking back at rats and garbage in West Harlem," said Mayor Eric Adams.

All New York City businesses have already been required to put their trash in bins since March of last year.

