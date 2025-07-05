Meatpacking District diner mainstay Hector's Cafe and Diner to close

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mainstay of the Meatpacking District has announced its final days.

Hector's Cafe and Diner on West 12th Street will be closing on July 18.

A sign posted on the door reads,

"Thank you for your support over the years. It's been a joy to serve you, and we're proud of the memories we've created together. We'll miss you and are truly grateful for each and every one of you."

The place has been around for 76 years. The owners say they are making way for a new rental complex.

The housing will also replace the last remaining meatpacking business in the district.

