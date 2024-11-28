Mega Millions jackpot hits $514M for Friday's drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the fourth time this year, there is a half a billion-dollar jackpot up for grabs.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing will be for $514 million.

No one has matched all six numbers in more than two months.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

