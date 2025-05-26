Memorial Day ceremony set to be held at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Monday marks one of the most solemn holidays in the United States as Americans pause to pay respects to the heroes who lost their lives protecting our nation.

Several ceremonies are held across our area to remember them, including one at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan.

The service begins at 10 a.m. It's open to the public, and service members and city officials will attend to honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

Last year's ceremony had to move indoors due to the weather, but this year should be held outdoors.

Four ceremonial wreaths will be placed in the Hudson River to honor the fallen.

A 100-foot U.S. flag will be on display, and there will also be a flyover by Navy fighter jets.

The Intrepid Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

There will also be a lot happening throughout the day for the 37th Annual Fleet Week that comes to an end on Monday, so you can enjoy free hands-on activities and interactive displays from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, and more.

You can even go inside the museum's aircraft restoration hangar on the flight deck to learn about how aircraft on display are preserved at the museum.

More details can be found on the Intrepid's website HERE.

You can also check the Intrepid Museum's Facebook and Instagram pages to see the Memorial Day ceremony.

