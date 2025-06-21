Two men in custody have died while on a bus en route to Rikers Island

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two men in custody have died while on a bus en route to Rikers Island.

The cause of their deaths is under investigation.

The NYC Department of Corrections issued a statement saying, "The life of every single person in our care is valued and Friday was profoundly tragic for the department as two individuals lost their lives."

Five inmates have died inside Rikers since the start of the year.

No other details were released.

