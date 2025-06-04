Men wanted in Queens robbery spree allegedly stole 2 French bulldogs from one victim

Chantee Lans reports on the robberies from Queens.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men behind a robbery spree in Queens.

In one of the robberies, police say they got away with two French bulldogs.

The robbery happened in residential area with luxury buildings.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who was wearing a red hat as he pulled a man over by his hand, before he opened a car door and grabbed him by his bookbag.

The 27-year-old victim tried to resist, but he was pushed and forced into a white car.

During the struggle, you could see a second man get out of the front passenger side.

It happened in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Crane Street in Long Island City.

Police say once they got the victim in the car, they punched him before taking his iPhone and $800 in cash.

Police say the suspects let the victim out before driving away.

It was the same situation when they robbed another man, but this time they took his two French bulldogs named Cookie Monster and Pinky.

It happened the same day around 7 p.m.

In this robbery, police say the suspects showed a gun to their 31-year-old victim before stealing his iPhone and house keys.

Police say that is how the suspects were to able to get inside the victim's home and steal his dogs.

People living in this area said they were shocked.

The NYPD said there is no obvious connection between the victims, except that they are neighbors.

