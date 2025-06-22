Mets demote struggling catcher Francisco Alvarez to minors

The New York Mets have demoted struggling catcher Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced Sunday.

Catcher Hayden Senger was promoted to the majors in a corresponding move to become the backup to now-primary catcher Luis Torrens.

The moves come after Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a home run in the Mets' 11-4 Saturday night victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, which snapped New York's seven-game losing streak.

Alvarez, however, has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .236 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 35 games. He has an OPS of .652 with 38 strikeouts.

Alvarez, 23, was baseball's No. 1 prospect in 2022 and hit 25 home runs as a rookie in 2023. In parts of four seasons with the Mets since debuting in 2022, Alvarez is a .223 hitter with 40 homers and 122 RBIs in 263 games.

Senger, 28, made his major league debut this season with the Mets, appearing in 13 games and hitting .179 in 28 at-bats.

The Mets (46-31) enter Sunday night's game against the Phillies (46-31) tied for first place in the National League East standings.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.br/]