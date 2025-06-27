Griffin Canning set for tests; Mets fear Achilles injury

NEW YORK -- The Mets' depleted pitching rotation took another hit Thursday night when right-hander Griffin Canning likely suffered an Achilles injury during a noncontact play in the third inning of New York's4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.

"He's getting an MRI, we're waiting for the result -- but it looks like an Achilles injury," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

The Mets initially said Canning suffered a left ankle injury when he was hurt while breaking toward the left side of the infield on Nick Allen's one-out grounder to shortstop.

Canning, 29, who allowed one hit and struck out three Thursday, immediately began hopping on his right leg and took only a couple of steps before dropping onto the field with his left leg elevated. Mets catcherLuis Torrens signaled for time and assistance before Allen was thrown out at first by Francisco Lindor.

"I was watching the play, and before you know it, I see him on the ground," Mendoza said. "Not a good feeling there."

Canning covered his face with his hands as he was tended to by trainers. Mendoza and Mets infielders gathered around the pitcher as the Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., the on-deck hitter, watched from a few steps behind.

After a couple of minutes, Canning limped off the field with his arms draped around athletic trainers.

"See him just wincing in pain and his leg in the air -- for anyone to do that, when they're not getting up by themselves, it's obvious, you kind of know something's not just off but really, really wrong," Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said. "Hate to see it."

Austin Warren relieved Canning and retired Acuña on a popout, stranding White at second. Warren earned the win with 2 innings of one-hit relief.

"Adrenaline kicked in right away," Warren said.

Canning, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.25 million on Dec. 19, is 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts this season after going 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

"Feel sorry for the guy, especially how big he's been for us and the way he's been throwing the ball the whole year," Mendoza said. "He's been pretty consistent."

Canning is the third member of the Mets' Opening Day rotation to get hurt in the past two weeks -- a stretch in which New York has gone just 4-10.

Ace Kodai Senga is on the injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain reaching for an Alonso throw June 12, while Tylor Megill hasn't pitched since June 14 because of a right elbow sprain.

In addition, left-hander Sean Manaea, who appeared to be nearing a return from an oblique injury suffered in spring training, was diagnosed with a bone chip in his elbow after his most recent rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse last Friday.

Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns said they hope Manaea, who received a cortisone shot, can resume his rehab next week.

The Mets got one starter back Tuesday, when Frankie Montas tossed five scoreless innings after recovering from a lat injury suffered in spring training.

"We lost two starters very quickly with Senga and Megill and here we are now with Griff going down," Mendoza said. "We've got some reinforcements coming back. Guys will step up."br/]