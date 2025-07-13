Mets' Sean Manaea makes season debut, activated off IL

New York Metsleft-hander Sean Manaeawas activated off the 60-day injured list, making his first MLB action of the season out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royalson Sunday.

The 33-year-old Manaea, who had been out with elbow and oblique injuries, pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Clay Holmes, giving up one run -- a walk-off single by Nick Loftin -- and five hits while striking out seven in a 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Manaea had a 4.00 ERA in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, surrendering six hits and four runs over nine innings.

In his most recent rehab appearance, Manaea tossed 73 pitches over 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

Manaea, who went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA over 32 appearances, all starts, for the Mets in 2024, is expected to return to the starting rotation following the All-Star break.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.