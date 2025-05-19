NTSB to provide update after Mexican ship crashed into Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crowds watched in horror Saturday night when a Mexican navy ship heading the wrong way on the East River crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge.

The crash left two people dead and injured several others on the ship.

No one on the bridge was injured.

Monday morning, the NTSB was on the scene and plans to hold a press conference with an update in the afternoon.

One hundred and seventy-two cadets and two officers arrived home Monday morning, and two other cadets were receiving treatment at home.

At least 19 people were injured, 4 seriously, after a Mexican Navy boat on a training cruise crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge, officials say.

The NTSB assembled on Sunday to take a look at what exactly went wrong after the Mexican navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, claiming the lives of 2 people and injuring 22 others.

That ship is now docked at Pier 36. It brought out quite the crowd on Saturday night.

The ship had been traveling south to the Brooklyn waterfront to fuel up before heading to Iceland on a goodwill tour, but then it reported a mechanical failure.

The vessel appeared to lose power. It left the ship drifting north, and it went out of control. The current pushed the ship called the Cuauhtémoc backwards into the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its three masts.

Mexican authorities have now said the two victims were young naval cadets training on the ship.

One of the people who perished has been identified as América Yamilet Sánchez, pictured along with Adal Marcos. Many have been paying tribute to the lives lost, as this painful tragedy sinks in.

The NTSB press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. It's still unclear what findings they may have, and where they stand in their investigation.

The ship had been scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.

It also had planned to go to Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, Saint Malo and Dunkirk, France; and Aberdeen, Scotland, among others, for a total of 254 days, 170 of them at sea.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

