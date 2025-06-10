Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorses Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the race for New York City mayor, Andrew Cuomo scored a major endorsement from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

With primary day two weeks away, Bloomberg announced Tuesday that he is backing the former New York governor.

In a statement, he said Cuomo is the best choice among the field of candidates.

He pointed to his work renovating LaGuardia Airport, opening the Second Avenue subway station and the creation of Moynihan Station as proof he can get long-stalled projects finally done.

"The question before New Yorkers is not: Who is the perfect choice? No mayor is perfect. The question is: Who is the best choice? To me, that choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo," Bloomberg said.

Cuomo said he was deeply honored by the endorsement.

"He governed with a data driven approach, delivering a strong and smart city government New Yorkers deserved," Cuomo's statement said. "Under his steady hand and with his strong management, New York City was the best run city in the country, and his leadership has been sorely missed every day since."

The endorsement comes as progressive democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani inches toward Cuomo in the polling.

Mamdani released a statement saying, "the billionaires are consolidating around Andrew Cuomo."

"The billionaires are consolidating around Andrew Cuomo because they know he will preserve the broken status quo," the statement said. "New Yorkers are rallying behind Zohran Mamdani because they are ready for a new generation of leadership that puts working people first. On June 24, we will shock the political establishment and win a city we can all actually afford."

