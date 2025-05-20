Michelin star chef redefining Korean cuisine after moving to US 20 years ago

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A chef who came to the U.S. from South Korea to pursue his love of cooking is redefining Korean cuisine.

Now 20 years later, Chef Sungchul Shim is a Michelin star chef who is blending his formal culinary training with the Korean food he grew up with.

Shim came to the U.S. two decades ago with a dream.

"I wanna open the steakhouse in Times Square since I came to New York," he said.

Shim was born and raised in South Korea and his love of food started long before any formal training during weekly family gatherings.

"We have like 20 people who come... my mom she does everything herself to prepare the food," Shim said. "So I'm like trying to help her. It was fun preparing food and eating with people."

In 2005 he moved to New York City and started at the Culinary Institute of America and worked in various kitchens.

With this as his foundation, Shim has created menus than blend his formal training and his culture.

Two of his restaurants, Kochi and Mari, have earned prestigious Michelin stars. And with his newest restaurant called GUI, his dream has been fulfilled.

It's a modern steakhouse in the Theater District. There are traditional Korean items on the menu like stews and galbi -- Korean short rib. But there are the more eclectic mashups like a panna cotta with jang -- a Korean condiment used in many dishes.

"We have a classical menu, but, something fun in our personal way," Shim said.

Chef Shim says the restaurant's sharing menu is also a nod to Korean culture.

Some Korean dishes are meant to be enjoyed with others -- just as he did with his family growing up.

