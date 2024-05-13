Your favorite Disney Junior characters hit the road this fall for a special tour

Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome Ariel to 'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play'

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Ariel, Spidey, the SuperKitties and more will be on tour this fall.

LOS ANGELES -- Your favorite Disney Jr. characters will be hitting the road this fall for "Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play."

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with Goofy will be there along with characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "SuperKittes." Ariel, from the upcoming series, "Disney Jr.'s Ariel" will make her debut on the tour.

"We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, 'Disney Jr.'s Ariel,' with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid," shared Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment.

"Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play" will kick off September 17 in Costa Mesa, CA and will visit 60 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Fort Worth, Nashville, West Palm Beach, FL, Atlanta and Chicago.

Disney Visa card members can purchase tickets beginning May 14 at 10am. General public sales begin May 17. Click here for tour information and to purchase tickets.