Dueling protests break out in Times Square after Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes'

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Two large protests took place in Manhattan on Tuesday night, after Israel shattered the ceasefire agreement with Hamas with a surprise airstrike that killed more than 400 Palestinians.

Protesters on both sides are disappointed the fighting has resumed.

The IDF has opened what it calls "the gates of hell."

The extensive aerial strikes hitting 80 targets inside Gaza began Monday night, not only shattering the fragile ceasefire, but leading to one of the deadliest days in the war.

The attacks have left more than 400 dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, including 130 children, according to Unicef.

Dismay over the carnage in Gaza drove hundreds of people to Times Square Tuesday evening for a rally, blaming Israel for the collapse of the agreement and the escalation of violence.

"It continues to be unimaginably cruel and inhuman, and everyone needs to continue to be outraged at every single death," said Lillian of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Images from Gaza showed a father looking through body bags and breaking down in tears after finding the remains of his young daughter.

"How many Hamas do you think you're going to create when you kill a Palestinian family? You kill 10, you create 20. Where are we going? Just war upon war upon war," said Fitzie Ism of the Extinction Rebellion.

Pro-Palestinian protestors were separated by police from a counter rally that consisted of a smaller crowd which held photos of Israeli hostages.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blames Hamas for the collapse of the ceasefire, citing its repeated refusal to release the remaining hostages including American Israeli Edan Alexander of New Jersey.

The White House on Tuesday, said it stands behind Netanyahu, who calls the new assault, just the beginning.

"President Trump has made it clear: Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but the United States of America, will see a price to pay," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "All hell will break loose."

For the families of the 24 hostages presumed to be alive, there is fear that their loved ones now face a more uncertain future.

A pro-Israel demonstrator named Dmitry, told Eyewitness News that his biggest concern is that conflict will get worse.

"I lived in Israel for 25 years, and it only got worse through the years," he said. "We hoped an agreement would come out of this huge conflict. Something permanent."

Now the question is, what will Hamas do next? Will it retaliate, or return to the table and make concessions?

