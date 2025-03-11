Missing woman last seen in Midtown found safe at hospital in Bronx

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates in the Bronx.

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates in the Bronx.

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates in the Bronx.

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates in the Bronx.

BRONX (WABC) -- A woman who was reported missing for 6 days and last seen leaving a doctor's appointment in Midtown was found safe in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Lillieth Hill-Marson, 61, was last seen on Wednesday, March 5, on West 51st Street when she went to a doctor's appointment for an ear infection.

Her family immediately called the police the night she vanished and when they tried to re-trace her steps, they discovered Hill-Marson had left her phone at the doctor's office.

On Tuesday, they discovered she was at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx.

To say her family is relieved would be an understatement.

They know she is unharmed and know she was wandering around the Bronx for two days before she ended up at Montefiore Hospital.

Many of the details of what she was doing in those two days and why the hospital didn't call her family is still a mystery.

"It's indescribable, just overwhelming. Happy, grateful, humbled. It's all the good things that you can think of, that's what I'm feeling," her sister Karen Lindo said.

A spokesperson from Montefiore Hospital released a statement saying, "We are not able to share information due to pending litigation, HIPAA regulations and patient privacy rules."

Six days after Karen Lindo's sister vanished into thin air who could blame her if she was prepared for a less-than-happy ending.

Last Wednesday, her sister Hill-Marson went to this doctor's office in Midtown for a piercing pain in her ear then inexplicably disappeared.

She had left her phone at the doctor's office.

Her family thinks she had simply forgotten it there when she removed it for a CAT scan.

A few days later, credit card transactions popped up, which the family declined.

They think she left her wallet with her phone.

Her credit card was used in Brooklyn.

But she was in the Bronx.

She works at as a receptionist in Midtown and is familiar with the subway system, but hasn't been to the Bronx in years.

"It's possible that she got confused or maybe she was, you know, the headache that she was having. She it was just pounding. And when she went down in the subway, she was like, okay, there's a train. And she jumped on the train not realizing it was not downtown. It's the uptown six," her family said.

Then for two days she wandered the Bronx.

She was taking a preventative medication for seizures.

Medication she did not have with her.

"Did she have a seizure? Did she have a stroke? Was she mobbed or was she assaulted? You know, did she fall in the subway? It's just like we just didn't know. We had no idea. It was just like a whirlwind of emotions that was was going on. We had no idea," her sister said.

Dozens of friends and family canvassed every major hospital in the area either in person or on the phone, including Montefiore.

They even checked this one twice as recently as last night asking for a Jane Doe, but came up empty.

Hill-Marson had been there since Friday.

Doctors performed a surgery on her for what might have been a tumor behind her ear.

It was a Good Samaritan who brought her to the hospital.

"You have no idea how grateful, how thankful, how happy we are. We just we just want to meet you. There's a bit of humanity out there. So we just want to say thank you because I mean, I'm going to get a good sleep tonight. So I'm going to get a good sleep calls us and we'll let you know who they are," her sister said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.