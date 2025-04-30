Gunman on the run after shooting 29-year-old man near Times Square, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police in Midtown are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm.
The man was shot at Seventh Avenue and West 47th street, just north of Times Square, around 4:49 a.m.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover.
The suspect in the shooting is described as a bald, heavy set man, wearing shorts and a blue top.
No arrests have been made.
----------
