Gunman on the run after shooting 29-year-old man near Times Square, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police in Midtown are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm.

The man was shot at Seventh Avenue and West 47th street, just north of Times Square, around 4:49 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a bald, heavy set man, wearing shorts and a blue top.

No arrests have been made.

