14-year-old boy stabbed above eye in Midtown Manhattan; police searching for suspects

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a teen was stabbed above his eye in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night.
The stabbing happened just after 7 p.m. at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police say a 14-year-old boy was stabbed just above his left eye.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police described the suspects as two males, one wearing a black and red-hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask, and one wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a ski mask.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
