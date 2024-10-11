Mike Strianese talks about Italian heritage ahead of being Grand Marshal for Columbus Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Columbus Day Parade in New York City is the largest celebration of Italian-American culture in the United States.

The position of Grand Marshal is an important one.

Joe DiMaggio, Frank Sinatra, and Sophia Loren all served as Grand Marshals of past parades.

Sandra Bookman sat down with this year's Grand Marshal, Mike Strianese who will lead the parade of marchers, bands and floats up Fifth Avenue.

"Columbus Day is the holiday for Italian-American recognition and what they brought to this country. I think it's a source of pride of many Italian-Americans," Strianese said.

"The family from my mother's side, they were born in Palermo, Sicily. My father's side came from an area outside of Naples, which is known as Striano. Growing up with both a Sicilian background and a Neopolitan background. I grew up in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, There was a lot of Italian influence there, whether it be in the various stores in the area or all the great pizza we had," Strianese said.

He said his strong roots taught him how to persevere from when he was young.

"Doing well in school, scholastically, getting ahead that way, achieving good grades, getting up to the top of the list," Strianese said.

He ultimately made a name for himself in the defense industry.

The native New Yorker stepped up and helped lead the company L-3 during a historic moment.

"L-3 was a national security company, those were the years after 9/11 national security became very important domestically, especially, and we excelled in certain areas. You may remember the airport scanning machines. That was something we introduced to the market, as well as all the technologies that were used primarily in aviation and national security," Strianese said.

He credits his Italian heritage for giving him a passion for success and is proud to add his name to the illustrious list of Grand Marshals.

"Goes in the category of lifetime achievements. I was thrilled to be named the Grand Marshal of the parade. It's a true honor to represent our community. And I really look forward to having a great day!"

The 80th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue on Monday, October 14. You can watch it on Channel 7 and wherever you steam ABC 7 New York starting at Noon.

The parade will be hosted by anchors Sandra Bookman and Mike Marza, with Comedian Joe Piscopo. Reporters Joelle Garguilo and Lauren Glassberg will join the team along the parade route.

