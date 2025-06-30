Miley Cyrus to release 'Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful' visual album on Disney+ and Hulu

Cyrus directed and produced the full-length companion to her visual album, which originally premiered at Tribeca Festival.

LOS ANGELES -- "You'll always find your way back home," sang Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana - and now, the star is set to release her first visual album on Disney+.

"Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful," the full-length visual companion to her latest album, will launch July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu. It's "a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy," which includes 13 songs from the album "Something Beautiful." The film originally premiered on June 6 at the Tribeca Festival and was released in theaters for one night only on June 12.

The film is produced and directed by Cyrus, with additional producers including XYZ Films and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records and Live Nation. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter also serve as directors, and Benot Debie is the cinematographer.

This release comes after her induction as a Disney Legend last August, as she continues her longstanding relationship with the company.

