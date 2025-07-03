Millions take to roads and air for 4th of July holiday weekend travel, AAA says leave early

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Millions are hitting the roads and air to travel for this 4th of July holiday weekend.

AAA says we're going to see more traffic on the road this year compared to last year, but the good news is, gas prices are down.

If you're opting to drive this year, AAA was encouraging people to leave early in the morning.

More than 5.5 million passengers are expected to use Port Authority airports, bridges and tunnels between July 3 and July 7.

Nearly 2.2 million passengers will travel through JFK, Newark, LaGuardia and Stewart International airports.

So, you're going to want to leave early and give yourself enough time to make it to your destination, whether it's on the road or at the airport as everyone's trying to fly out for the weekend.

As for gas prices:



Nationally gas is $3.17 for regular

$3.20 in New York

$3.15 for New Jersey

$3.17 for Connecticut

"I would say, AAA would say before 2 p.m., avoiding that 2 to 6 rush hour if you're traveling on the fourth itself, 12 to 7 itself is expected to be a pretty rough travel period," AAA said.

Sunday is going to be the worse travel day. Remember to leave early to beat the traffic on the road and give yourself enough time at airports to check in and go through security.

