3-year-old girl missing after being taken by mother who lost custody: police

BROWNSVILLE (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to help with locating a young girl after she was taken.
3-year-old Avery Hall was last seen at her home in the Brownsville section around noon Sunday.
According to NYPD, the girl was taken by her mother who does have custody.
Hall, who stands at just 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit, a red coat and white and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.
