More than 1,000 illegal fireworks seized from Brooklyn warehouse

An investigation led by the FDNY and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office has ended with more than one thousand illegal fireworks being seized.

Investigators received a tip that led them to a warehouse in Brooklyn, where undercover fire marshals found the illegal fireworks.

The fireworks included 'Roman Candle' style fireworks, rockets and large sparkling devices.

Lisen Pan, 42, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

