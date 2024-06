More than 30 Tesla Cybertrucks spray-painted with anti Elon Musk graffiti

An entire parking lot full of new Tesla Cybertrucks was spray-painted with anti Elon Musk graffiti in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Apparently not everyone's a fan of Tesla's new Cybertruck.

More than 30 Cybertrucks in a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale were spray-painted with a strong curse word and Elon Musk's name.

Tesla reportedly leased the lot to park the vehicles after it had been vacant for years.

A fence has now been erected around the lot and the spray paint removed from the vehicles.

Police are investigating.