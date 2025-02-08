Police searching for suspects after man shot and killed over parking dispute in Morris Park

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man over a parking dispute in the Bronx.
The fatal shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday on Fowler Avenue.
Officials say Trevor Hughes, 49, got into an argument with two men over a parking spot when he was shot in the stomach.
First responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the NYPD, the suspects were last seen fleeing in a Jeep SUV.
