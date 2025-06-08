Police searching for suspect after 14-year-old girl shot in the face in the Bronx

The shooting happened Sunday morning along East 161st Street in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the face in the Bronx overnight.

The shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. on Sunday on East 161st Street near Jackson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to her cheek. First responders transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are now trying to determine the motive for the shooting as they continue their search for the suspect.

