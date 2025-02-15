Most train service in and out of Penn Station New York suspended due to Amtrak signal issues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Most train service in and out of Penn Station New York has been suspended due to Amtrak signal issues.

Amtrak tweeted that there was no estimated delay time. Residual delays will be anticipated as trains are routed through.

NJ Transit service is suspended into and out of Penn Station.

The Long Island Rail Road is also experiencing 45-60 minute delays as signal service is being restored.

