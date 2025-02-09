Mother charged after 6-year-old girl found dead inside tub of water in Brooklyn home

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The mother of a six-year-old girl has been charged after the child was found dead in a tub of water.

The girl was found dead inside her home near Elton Street and Ridgewood Ave. in Cypress Hills.

The Medical Examiner is still looking into what caused the girl's death. This could result in further charges.

