Mother charged after 6-year-old girl found dead inside tub of water in Brooklyn home

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The mother of a six-year-old girl has been charged after the child was found dead in a tub of water.
The girl was found dead inside her home near Elton Street and Ridgewood Ave. in Cypress Hills.
The Medical Examiner is still looking into what caused the girl's death. This could result in further charges.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.