Mother, newborn girl reunite with officers who helped with delivery at Holmdel home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 3:30AM
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and her newborn baby girl were reunited on Wednesday, with the officers who helped deliver the child at a home in Holmdel, New Jersey over the weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke with the mom and the officers at Holmdel Police Headquarters.

It all happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, when police officers responded to a home for a report of a woman in labor.

Officer Rich Brendon Bernard arrived at the home within a minute, and Officer Rich Enzerillo arrived a few minutes later.

With no medical personnel around and the birth imminent, officials say the two officers quickly jumped into action, and together, helped deliver a beautiful baby girl.

The mother and her baby were taken to a local hospital.

Officer Bernard says he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

