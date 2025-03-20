Mother, newborn girl reunite with officers who helped with delivery at Holmdel home

One of the officers said he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

One of the officers said he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

One of the officers said he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

One of the officers said he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and her newborn baby girl were reunited on Wednesday, with the officers who helped deliver the child at a home in Holmdel, New Jersey over the weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke with the mom and the officers at Holmdel Police Headquarters.

It all happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, when police officers responded to a home for a report of a woman in labor.

Officer Rich Brendon Bernard arrived at the home within a minute, and Officer Rich Enzerillo arrived a few minutes later.

With no medical personnel around and the birth imminent, officials say the two officers quickly jumped into action, and together, helped deliver a beautiful baby girl.

The mother and her baby were taken to a local hospital.

Officer Bernard says he learned how to deliver a baby because his mom is a registered nurse.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.