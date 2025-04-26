24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcycle pinned against guardrail in road rage crash on Long Island Expressway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, April 26, 2025 11:18PM
Man charged with murder in North Hills road rage incident.
A man was charged with murder in a road rage incident on Long Island.

NORTH HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- A deadly motorcycle crash on Long Island is now being blamed on road rage.

Police say Brian Noll, 64, swerved into a 2016 Kawasaki, pinning the motorcyclist against the guardrail.

It happened Friday on the South Service Road of the LIE in North Hills.

The motorcyclist was a 29-year-old who suffered severe head trauma.

Police have not said what might have prompted the incident.

Noll is charged with murder.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW