Motorcycle pinned against guardrail in road rage crash on Long Island Expressway

NORTH HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- A deadly motorcycle crash on Long Island is now being blamed on road rage.
Police say Brian Noll, 64, swerved into a 2016 Kawasaki, pinning the motorcyclist against the guardrail.
It happened Friday on the South Service Road of the LIE in North Hills.
The motorcyclist was a 29-year-old who suffered severe head trauma.
Police have not said what might have prompted the incident.
Noll is charged with murder.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.