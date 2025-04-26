Motorcycle pinned against guardrail in road rage crash on Long Island Expressway

NORTH HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- A deadly motorcycle crash on Long Island is now being blamed on road rage.

Police say Brian Noll, 64, swerved into a 2016 Kawasaki, pinning the motorcyclist against the guardrail.

It happened Friday on the South Service Road of the LIE in North Hills.

The motorcyclist was a 29-year-old who suffered severe head trauma.

Police have not said what might have prompted the incident.

Noll is charged with murder.

