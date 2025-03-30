Police search for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in the arm in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a teenager in the Bronx.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday on Morris Avenue.

According to the NYPD, there was some sort of verbal dispute leading up to the shooting, but it is unclear what the argument was about. The 15-year-old girl was shot once in the arm as a result of the incident.

First responders transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests as authorities continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.

