MTA bus driver recovering after being hit in the face by passenger

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 12, 2025 1:18AM
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver is recovering after she was assaulted on the job Friday in Manhattan.

The driver says she was punched by a man on the M4 bus after he reached around the partition and hit her in the face.

It happened just before noon at East 50th St. and Madison Avenue.

Police say the attacker fled the scene.

The bus driver was taken to to the hospital to be checked out.

----------
