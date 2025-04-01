MTA conductor attacked, robbed while operating F train in Park Slope, Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway conductor was attacked and robbed while she was operating a subway train in Brooklyn on Monday.
Officers responded to the Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street station in Park Slope around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Police say two suspects opened the conductor's door on a northbound F train and punched the 51-year-old conductor in her face.
They also stole a set of keys she had on her.
The victim refused medical attention.
Police are searching for the two attackers.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
