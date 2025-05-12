MTA opens path to Randall's Island over Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA and transit advocates are celebrating the completion of several new projects to make bridges more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The latest paths were completed at the Robert F. Kennedy, Henry Hudson and Cross Bay bridges.

Spencer Lee lives uptown and he's thrilled. For many Harlem residents, Randall's Island is a refuge. And now, it's closer than ever.

MTA officials cut the ribbon to open a brand new path across the Harlem River for cyclists and pedestrians. They are wider and brighter and smoother and safer.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber says bike routes complement mass transit for many New Yorkers.

"If you can walk, if you can bike, if you can scooter to the last mile rather than having to drive an automobile and park, that is a huge factor in deciding whether you're going to take mass transit or drive," Lieber said.

There's been a walkway to Randall's Island for years. But it was dirty, dingy and dark. Because of how it was constructed, cyclists had to walk their bikes across it.

Parks worker Michael Brown rides to work on Randall's Island-and he remembers how it used to be.

"I want to say horrible, I think the transportation part from here wasn't really good, it wasn't safe, but now it's a lot brighter, it's beautiful, they've got the trees," Brown said.

The path runs from 125th Street and 2nd Avenue to the northwest side of the island.

The MTA has already opened a new path over the Henry Hudson Bridge and another over the Cross Bay Bridge in Queens. A new path from Randall's Island to Astoria will be complete in 2027.

But Eyewitness News found blind turns on the new path and no signs warning about them. It's a concern, especially with e-bikes.

"I am in favor of allowing e-bikes to go like be allowed on things, of course, moderating for speed and people being polite and following all normal rules," said Anna Berlanga with Transportation Alternatives.

Lee says pedestrians need to be aware, but the trip is worth it.

"Randall's Island is beautiful to begin with and now we're giving it more of a facelift. And now it's more appealing," Lee said.

It's a step in the right direction because for a growing number of New Yorkers, the shortest distance between two points is a bike path.

